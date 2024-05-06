This week, Jon Stewart is mixing up his “Daily Show” responsibilities. Instead of hosting the Comedy Central show on Monday night, he will be hosting Friday’s episode of the long-running late night show.

Jordan Klepper will take over as Monday’s host and will man the desk until Wednesday.

Stewart’s temporary departure from “The Daily Show” comes days after his performance as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival last Friday. The late night host is also set to appear in “John Mulaney: Everybody’s In L.A.” on Monday. Filmed in Los Angeles, the live show tied to the Netflix festival will air a new episode each day of the week starting at 7 p.m. PT. The Netflix series already aired its first episode last Friday.

Moving forward, Stewart will continue to host “The Daily Show” through the 2024 election cycle. The series’ roster of correspondents, which include Klepper, Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black, will continue to host the series throughout the year.

The week’s guests on “The Daily Show” will include social psychologist and author of “The Anxious Generation” Jonathan Haidt on Monday, “The Book of Ayn” author Lexi Freiman on Tuesday, actor and producer of “Kiss the Future” Matt Damon on Wednesday and director of polling as well as author of “Fight: How Gen Z is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America” John Della Volpe on Thursday.

Stewart originally took over “The Daily Show” from Craig Kilborn in 1999 and served as its host until 2015 until he was replaced by his successor, Trevor Noah. After Noah’s departure, the Comedy Central show experimented with having a series of temporary hosts throughout 2023. The series then announced that Stewart would be returning to host one day a week throughout the 2024 election year and will executive produce the series through 2025 with the option to extend his EP contract.

So far the changeup has been a positive one for the series. Stewart’s return in February saw 1.85 million viewers based on Nielsen’s live-plus-same-day numbers, a five-year high for the network.