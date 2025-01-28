Jonas Brothers Set 2025 Christmas Movie at Disney+ With ‘Love Actually’-Themed Teaser

It is only January, but it is already beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the Jonas Brothers officially have a holiday movie coming out later this year on Disney+.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas dropped a “Love Actually”-themed teaser for their “Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie” (working title) project on Tuesday, complete with Nick being the only one who understands how the bit made famous by Andrew Lincoln actually works.

In the movie, “Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families,” according to the official logline.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as writers and producers, with Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, Scott Morgan and all three Jonas brothers also producing. Jessica Yu (“Quiz Lady”) directed, and Justin Tranter wrote original songs as executive music producer. It was produced by Disney Branded Television in addition to 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

This is, of course, far from the first time The Jonas Brothers have worked with the House of Mouse. The band previously starred in “Camp Rock,” “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” and “Jonas” for the Disney Channel, while Kevin co-hosts “Claim to Fame” on ABC.

“Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie” drops this holiday season on Disney+.