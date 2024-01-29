Former MGM Exec Jonathan Glickman in Talks to Become Miramax CEO

Veteran Hollywood executive Jonathan Glickman is currently in talks to take over the CEO position at Miramax Films, according to an insider with knowledge. The role has been vacant since former CEO Bill Block left the company last fall after his contract was not renewed

Glickman previously served in top executive posts at both Spyglass and MGM Studios. Should a deal close it would also involve Miramax acquiring Glickman’s current production venture Panoramic.

While financial performance improved under Block’s leadership, with profits growing and films like “Halloween,” “The Gentlemen,” and Oscar-nominated “The Holdovers” released, Miramax ultimately decided not to renew his contract, signaling a potential shift in strategy.

There has been at least one other candidate under consideration for the CEO job, so it remains unclear if Glickman will ultimately take over. But with his deep production experience working on major franchises like James Bond and “Creed,” he could shepherd Miramax’s focus back to exploiting its existing film library built up under founders Harvey and Bob Weinstein.

Miramax is currently jointly owned by media companies beIN and Paramount Global.

Among Miramax’s recent projects is David Ayer’s action thriller “The Beekeeper,” which stars Jason Statham and is currently playing in theaters. Additionally, the company picked up the television rights to the popular “Halloween” horror franchise late last year, signaling a push into the small screen space.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.