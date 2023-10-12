Miramax Nabs ‘Halloween’ Rights After Bidding War

Miramax has won the television rights to the “Halloween” franchise after a bidding war.

Malek Akkad’s Trancas International Films took the rights out to prospective bidders, which also included A24. Akkad is the son of the original rights holder Moustapha al Akkad, who died in the 2005 Amman bombings. Bloody Disgusting first reported the news about the auction.

Miramax Television and Trancas have inked a deal to collaborate on the creation and coproduction of a “Halloween”-themed television series. Additionally, the partnership encompasses a first-look deal for various television ventures targeting the global market.

The upcoming “Halloween” series is conceived as a potential catalyst for the expansion of a cinematic universe that spans both the realm of film and television. Marc Helwig, Miramax’s head of global TV, will be closely collaborating with Akkad to creatively oversee the franchise.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring ‘Halloween’ to television,” Helwig said in a statement. “We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans.”

Akkad added: “Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter.”

2022’s “Halloween Ends” marked the final film in a three-film trilogy from director David Gordon Green that was produced by Blumhouse and released by Universal. “Halloween” in 2018 and 2021’s “Halloween Kills” were the previous installments.

Blumhouse reinvigorated the iconic horror series with a fresh and chilling perspective. Blumhouse’s approach to the franchise has been marked by a return to its roots, bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis in her iconic role as Laurie Strode and disregarding the convoluted continuity of previous sequels.

With a strong focus on suspense, tension and a relentless sense of dread, these films have successfully tapped into the essence of John Carpenter’s original 1978 masterpiece. Blumhouse also embraced a more character-driven narrative, delving into the psychological trauma and resilience of Laurie as she faces the relentless terror of Michael Myers once again. This contemporary take on Halloween has not only pleased longtime fans but also introduced the iconic slasher to a new generation of horror enthusiasts, solidifying its place as a classic in the modern horror film canon.

The Blumhouse “Halloween” trilogy grossed $490 million worldwide at the box office.

Deadline first reported the news.