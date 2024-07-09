‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Is ‘Pissed Off’ About ‘All the Biden Bashing’ | Video

Joy Behar believes that Joe Biden is still the “best choice” for president and is “pissed off” about the backlash after his dismal debate performance against Donald Trump.

“I’m a little tired of all the Biden bashing thats going on. I’m pissed off at it, frankly. There’s a lot of Biden bashing going on and no calls for the sexually abusive felon to step down,” Behar said.

Hosts of “The View” discussed the post-debate Biden hate on Tuesday. The group got on the subject after watching a clip of Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show” from Monday night. Stewart delivered a passionate monologue about his opinions on the election and the public’s reactions to the debate.

“’Get on board or shut the f—k up’ is not a particularly compelling pro-democracy bumper sticker. Nor is ‘whattya gonna do?’” Stewart said at the time. “I am in no way saying Biden’s got to drop out, but can’t we stress test this candidacy? Can’t we open up the conversation?”

Stewart maintained that conversations about an alternate candidate need to be had to see if Biden has the staying power to overcome his Republican adversary. Behar, however, strongly disagreed with Stewart. She defended Biden’s debate performance, which has become a primary concern of voters.

“You know why trump was better at it, because he lies, he practiced his lies for two or three years already. That guy, all he did was spew lies that we’ve heard over and over again. When you’re telling the truth, like Biden was trying so hard to tell the truth, it doesn’t come as easily,” she said.

Behar’s “The View” cohosts then jumped in to remind her that a lot of the concerns around Biden are coming from within the Democratic Party.

“Biden is not the guy we saw in 2020, he is not the guy we saw in 2016,” Sunny Hostin said. “We have to admit that. If not, we are being gaslit.”

“Neither is Trump” Behar responded.

