Julia Garner Eyed for Lead Role in Madonna Biopic at Universal

Julia Garner, the star of “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna,” is being eyed to star in the Madonna biopic at Universal that the pop star herself is directing and has been offered the lead role, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Garner was considered a front runner for the film ahead of over a dozen other actresses and singers in what was reported to be a grueling audition process that expected its stars to be able to sing, dance and act. Other actresses who reportedly had auditioned included Florence Pugh, Odessa Young, Alexa Demie and even singers such as Sky Ferreira or Bebe Rexha, and the audition process has lasted months.

It’s unclear at what stage Garner’s deal for the film is in. It’s also unclear the film’s production timeline or other principal cast.

Madonna also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Diablo Cody (“Juno”), and the untitled film will focus on her five-decade career and tell the untold story of her transformation as an artist, entrepreneur and feminist icon, as well as feature her music.

Amy Pascal is producing the film alongside Madonna for Pascal Pictures. Sara Zambreno and Guy Oseary will executive produce.

Garner has won two Emmys for her work in “Ozark” and has generated massive prestige buzz for her work in the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” On the film end she starred in “The Assistant” from director Kitty Green and will reunite with her for her next film “The Royal Hotel.”

