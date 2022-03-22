Julia Garner Signs First-Look Deal With Tomorrow Studios

“Inventing Anna” star Julia Garner and her Alma Margo producing partner Rowan Riley have signed a first-look deal with Tomorrow Studios, the companies announced on Tuesday.

“Above all else, Alma Margo is looking for bold and original content, so we thought it only natural to partner with a studio that also fits that description. We are incredibly proud to be working with Tomorrow Studios who exhibit every quality that we’re looking for in a partner: intelligence, drive, experience and passion,” Garner and Riley said in a joint statement shared with TheWrap.

“As we continue to grow Tomorrow Studios, we’re thrilled to partner with Julia, Rowan and their team at Alma Margo to create compelling scripted series with a global reach. We share their enthusiasm for meaningful programming and love their focus on elevating emerging talent,” added Tomorrow Studios CEO and founder Marty Adelstein and president-partner Becky Clements.

Garner won back-to-back Emmys in 2019 and 2020 for her performance as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix drama “Ozark.” She also stars as con artist Anna Delvey in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” limited series. She’s also set to star in Paramount Players’ psychological thriller “Apartment 7A,” from director Natalie Erika James.

Tomorrow Studios, a partnership with ITV Studios, is behind TNT’s “Snowpiercer,” “Physical” (Apple TV+); and the adult animation series “10 Year Old Tom” on HBO Max). Adelstein and Clements are also executive producers of Amazon’s “Hanna” and Netflix live-action series “Cowboy Bebop.”