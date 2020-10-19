Julia Louis-Dreyfus Zings Trump for ‘Veep,’ ‘Seinfeld’ Thievery

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocked President Donald Trump in a Sunday night tweet, accusing him of stealing material from two of her biggest hit shows.

For good measure, she took aim at his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, too.

“First he stole all of Veep. Now he’s stealing from Seinfeld,” Louis-Dreyfus tweeted to her 1.2 million followers. “Melania deserves an Emmy for acting like she’s attracted to THIS.”

Attached was a video comparing the president’s somewhat jerky dance moves to a shimmy made famous by Louis-Dreyfus’ “Seinfeld” character Elaine Benes.

“Veep,” also mentioned in the actress’ scathing tweet, is about a wacky cast of characters within a dysfunctional presidential administration that somehow manages to continue failing up through gaffe after gaffe. Sunday wasn’t the first time she compared the Trump administration to “Veep,” either. In February, when the president mistakenly tweeted after Super Bowl LIV that the Kansas City Chiefs played in Kansas, she reminisced about her time on the HBO hit.

She told Ellen DeGeneres at the time, “If I were doing ‘Veep’ right now, it would be really fun to script those 12 minutes between him launching the tweet and it getting deleted. What an idiot! It’s so humiliating.”

As for her claim that the first lady deserves an Emmy, Louis-Dreyfus knows what it takes to get one: She’s won Emmys for “Seinfeld” and “Veep,” as well as “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”