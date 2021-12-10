Fox News’ Julie Banderas responded Friday to a Twitter user critical of her choice to get a COVID-19 booster shot, saying frankly that she doesn’t want to die.

She tweeted that she’d “lost her damn mind” over Christmas decorations, prompting the follower to say, “Not because of that though, because you willingly got a booster for a ‘vaccine’ that isn’t working as advertised. Way to be a test subject.”

Numerous conservative outlets — including Banderas’ own employer — have been criticized for their coverage of the COVID-19 vaccines, which are effective in reducing transmission and a person’s likelihood to become seriously ill from the virus if they experience a “breakthrough” infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all Americans get booster shots.

Banderas was quick with her response to the commenter: “No, I willingly decided I don’t want to die of Covid,” she tweeted. “MRNA is not ‘new’ science.”

While Fox News has been reporting on the developments in booster shots, including this week’s Food and Drug Administration ruling that they are suitable for emergency use in 16- and 17-year-olds, the network also comes under fire for featuring guests and opinion hosts who criticize vaccination mandates and other responses to the ongoing pandemic. Fox News has featured a vaccine appointment finder on its website in addition to running PSAs with top talent encouraging the jabs.

Banderas’ response seemed to catch some Twitter users by surprise. One wrote, “I am pretty much the opposite of a FOX News fan but I want to thank you both for getting vaccinated and for defending that you did it. I hope you and yours have a Merry Christmas!”