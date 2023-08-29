K-pop and BTS label Hybe and Geffen Records are searching for the next girl group — and it’s all being documented in a new Netflix series coming in 2024.

The music docuseries, which is currently set to premiere next year, will follow 20 contestants around the world as they compete for a spot in a girl group from Hybe and Geffen Records.

The official logline is as follows: “A years-long process of creating a one-of-a-kind girl group will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix untitled documentary series. With unprecedented access, the series will be a compelling portrayal of the journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from Hybe and Geffen Records.”

The 20 contestants, who were revealed by Hybe and Geffen Records on Monday, represent young women across the globe who were selected from over 120,000 submissions sent in by hopeful applicants since the companies announced the joint venture in November 2021. The women have been training in Los Angeles over the past year.

“I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while,” Hybe chairman Bang Si-Hyuk said in a statement. “To do this, I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met John [Janick], from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively. I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-pop universe.”

“Since we began our partnership two years ago, Bang and I have often spoken about our shared beliefs in artist development, music and creativity,” Interscope Geffen A&M chairman and CEO Janick added. “To develop a global group with Bang, with the best of K-pop methodology, and our Geffen team, is truly special and will bring to life a first-of-its kind experience in music. Each candidate is incredibly talented, dedicated and driven, making this an exciting moment for music fans around the world.”

Produced by Hybe, Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, “Becoming” filmmaker Nadia Hallgren directs the series.