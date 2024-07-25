Kamala Harris Visits ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Werk Room, Calls For Voter Registration | Video

Kamala Harris made her way to the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Werk Room to ask fans to get out the vote in the upcoming presidential election.

In a clip released to social media Thursday and set to air during Friday’s “All Stars 9” finale, the vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate called on Americans to make their voices heard and fight back for their rights this election.

“Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” Harris said. “So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember no one is alone. We are all in this together, and your vote is your power. So please make sure your voice is heard this November, and register to vote.”

The call for voter registration was filmed before Harris threw her name in the ring for the presidency, and will air during the final episode of the charity season of “All Stars.”

Resident judge Michelle Visage, Emmy-nominated choreographer Jamal Sims, and frequent guests judges Lance Bass, Leslie Jones and Cheyenne Jackson all joined the vice president as she addressed audiences, and the group danced their way out to RuPaul Charles’ original “A Little Bit of Love.”

“Drag Race” has long advocated for voting rights on the show. Each week queens and the show’s host RuPaul end the show by reminding audiences to register to vote, twirling signs reading “Vote.gov.”

Harris is an outward supporter of the queer community and hosted a Pride month reception last month in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. “Drag Race” season 16 winner Nymphia Wind and “All Stars” queens Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Plastique Tiara all made an appearance.

The “All Stars 9” finale airs Friday on Paramount+. This season the queens will compete for the crown and a $200,000 cash prize for the charity of their choice. In a season with no eliminations, it could be anyone’s prize to win.

Watch the full video below: