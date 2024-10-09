Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert Trump Is a ‘Loser’ of Many Things, Including the 2020 Election | Video

During an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Vice President Kamala Harris listed all the ways Donald Trump has been a “loser” in the past, including his biggest failure: the 2020 Presidential Election.

“I want to ask you a question that Speaker [Mike] Johnson recently called a ‘gotcha question,’ and it’s a question that a lot of Republicans are avoiding,” Colbert said to Harris Tuesday night. “Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election? I know it’s a hard question.”

In response, 2024 Democratic nominee reflected on what she says she’s heard her rally attendees say about her GOP competitor.

“I’m going to tell you what some of the people in my rallies — quite a few people are showing up. When you’ve lost … he lost millions of jobs, he lost manufacturing jobs, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election,” Harris said.

“What does that make you? A loser,” she then added in unison with Colbert’s audience.

The late night host’s mention of Johnson came after the Republican refused to admit that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election during a conversation with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. The journalist asked Johnson if he could say “unequivocally that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and Trump lost.” Instead of being truthful, he evaded the question and replied with: “This is the game that is always played by mainstream media with mainstream Republicans. It’s a gotcha game.”

Elsewhere in her “Late Show” episode, Harris discussed not having too much in common with her VP pick Gov. Tim Walz despite him being the right choice for the job. She also shared a beer with Colbert. Check out the highlights, above and below.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights on CBS.