Stephen Colbert Dismisses Trump IVF Rant as ‘Just Upsetting’

Donald Trump has done it again. And by done it again, I mean stumped a late night host so profoundly that a professional joke teller opted not to make a joke.

This time around the players involved were the notoriously quick-witted Stephen Colbert and Trump’s IVF rant.

“I have always defended and supported IVF fertility,” Trump said at a recent speech at one of his rallies. “We want beautiful babies in this country. We want you to have your beautiful, beautiful perfect baby. We want those babies, and we need them.”

After showing the clip on Tuesday night, Colbert stared into the camera for nearly 10 seconds as his studio audience laughed. “That’s just upsetting,” Colbert finally said.

“That sounds like he eats babies or is building a baby army. Wait a second, is he Rumpelstiltskin?” Colbert asked before launching into his Trump impression. “You’ll never get your baby back unless you guess my name. How’d you guess it? Oh, it’s in gold two-story letters on everything I own? Damn you, me!”

Colbert spent most of his opening monologue mocking Trump, zeroing in on everything from the presidential candidate’s recent trip to a grocery store to his rant about why Oprah Winfrey no longer likes him. Trump’s vow to be “the protector” of female voters gained a substantial amount of ire from the CBS host.

“That is the perfect way to appeal to any woman. Fellas, we all know there’s no better way to start a first date than by going, ‘Diane, I am your protector. I want to be your protector,’” Colbert said after whipping off his glasses. After intensely staring into the camera and barely blinking during the intentionally unnerving bit, Colbert got a round of applause. “I mean, I feel like that was unfair. How many women at home just fell in love with me?” Watch the full clip above.