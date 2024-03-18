John Oliver had a good laugh at the Republican party once again on Sunday night, this time because of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s choice in location for this year’s GOP retreat. According to the HBO host, the place “looks like the Wes Anderson Remake of ‘The Shining.”

The retreat will be sparsely attended this year, with Axios reporting that less than 100 members will be in attendance. And, the reasons for their missing it simply tickled Oliver. One member was so blunt as to say “I’d rather sit down with Hannibal Lecter and eat my own liver.”

Another claimed that he had already bought the materials to clean his boat and simply needed to do it that weekend.

“We all know how important it is to use boat cleaner before it expires,” Oliver quipped.

But a key piece of this reluctance seems to be because it’s usually held in Florida, but this time, Mike Johnson picked The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia. Oliver was quick to point out that the resort’s online reviews “are, at best, mixed” before latching onto the actual website for the venue.

“There is also this photo on their website right now, which looks like the last thing that you see before being brutally murdered in an abandoned Cadbury factory,” Oliver joked, showing a photo of someone in an Easter Bunny costume, peering around a wall and waving.

“That looks like the Wes Anderson Remake of ‘The Shining!’” Oliver added.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” airs every Sunday on HBO, and is available to stream on Max.