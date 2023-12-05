John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ Renewed Through 2026

Emmy-dominating late night series “Last Week Tonight” has been renewed for an additional three seasons that will keep host John Oliver on the air through 2026. HBO made the announcement on Tuesday.

“We’re very happy to get to keep making this show with our fantastic staff,” said John Oliver in a statement. “We will continue trying to stretch the term ‘entertainment’ to the breaking point.”

The show continues to dominate both critically and in culture, as Oliver recently launched a bit/campaign to get his favorite “weird puking bird” named the Bird of the Century in New Zealand — and won.

“Over the past decade, John and his exceptional team have combined deep research and intelligence with cutting humor to tackle a broad range of subjects, both widely discussed and unconventional.” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. “With an important election year on the horizon, we look forward to seeing what John has in store for audiences over the next three years.”

The weekly series has received 26 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. Last year, it won for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, both for the seventh year in a row. The series has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, five Critics Choice Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, six Writers Guild Awards and eight consecutive PGA Awards.

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” is produced for HBO by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions; executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; directed by Paul Pennolino.