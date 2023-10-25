Republican Rep. Mike Johnson was selected to be the party’s next speaker candidate on Tuesday, but the women of “The View” were more than a little put off by the party’s press conference announcing it. Host Alyssa Farah Griffin even went so far as to compare it to a moment from “The Shining.”

Really, what the ABC hosts took issue with was the behavior of Johnson and his colleagues. When ABC reporter Rachel Scott pressed Johnson on the fact that he pushed Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies, she was cut off by the congressmen, with Rep. Virginia Foxx yelling “shut up” repeatedly.

But, seeing the hoard of Republicans behind the podium, Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she couldn’t help but think of something else, before she criticized Foxx.

“That whole image kind of reminded me of the scene from ‘The Shining,’ where it’s just like all the white folks,” Farah Griffin said with a laugh.

For those unfamiliar with the horror film, Farah Griffin was almost certainly referring to the moment below:

Warner Bros.

Indeed, there were seemingly no Black congressmen visible in frame during that press conference, prompting her cohosts readily agreed with her/ Sunny Hostin joked that “I was like ‘What is this?!’” and Joy Behar did her best impression of Jack Nicholson’s famous “Here’s Johnny” line.

But eventually, they returned to the real issue they had. Farah Griffin added that Scott’s question was “important,” proving that it’s a “prerequisite” for the party to be an election denier at this point. She added that Rep. Foxx is one of the “meanest” people in congress.

“It’s a lack of decorum, and it’s beneath the dignity of that office that she holds,” Sunny Hostin added angrily.