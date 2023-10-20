Sidney Powell pleaded guilty on Thursday to six misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties, and agreed to testify against any of her co-defendants — including Donald Trump. And, according to “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin, this is a “huge” turn in the Fulton County case.

As the women of “The View” discussed Powell’s plea on Friday morning, host Ana Navarro first took a moment to sing some of Queen’s hit song “Another One Bites The Dust,” celebrating the fact that yet another former Trump ally flipped on him. As the discussion continued, host Joy Behar asked Alyssa Farah Griffin exactly how much Powell’s turn will matter in the grand scheme of things.

“Oh, this will hurt Trump,” Farah Griffin replied. “I mean, she’s gonna have receipts, she’s gonna have emails.”

The host added that, of the many open criminal investigations into Trump, the election interference one might be a dark horse in terms of giving him real consequences.

“I think Fulton County is kind of the sleeper case, because this is this wide-spreading conspiracy that goes much farther than a lot of the Department of Justice investigations went,” she said. “This is huge.”

Farah Griffin, of course, worked in the Trump White House before she came to “The View,” resigning in December 2020. Recounting her final days to her co-hosts, she noted that Powell was actively considered a risk in the White House.

“Here’s what’s so crazy about this; she’s so mockable and contemptible that it’s almost funny. I remember the finals days before I resigned from the White House, we would try to keep her out of the West Wing, ’cause she was known as a lunatic,” Farah Griffin said.

“But then, as we saw in these clips, she appeared at the Republican National Committee. She was hosted by the party to espouse these insane lies. We can’t forget how crazy that got, and act like it’s kinda normal now to dabble in election denialism,” she continued. “So, dangerous on that side, but really a good day in terms of Donald Trump being held accountable.”

Host Sunny Hostin added that, from a legal perspective, Powell really got “a sweetheart deal,” which likely indicates that she is giving prosecutors a lot of ammo. And, if that’s the case, Hostin expects to see more co-defendants flipping on Trump too.

“She got six years of probation, no jail time, which means she’s SINGING,” Hostin said, literally belting out the final word. “I mean, that’s basically what she’s doing. And not only against Trump. She has promised to testify against any other co-defendant. And so, once they start hearing that, they join the choir.”