The hosts of “The View” were pretty pleased with President Biden on Wednesday morning, after he unequivocally condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel. The women were decidedly less impressed with Rep. Matt Gaetz, with Alyssa Farah Griffin calling him out for “holding congress hostage.”

Discussing Biden’s statement on the attacks, in which he noted that Hamas “brings to mind the worst the worst rampages of ISIS,” Farah Griffin applauded the president, saying she had “no notes.” But, she remained frustrated by the fact that the US can only provide limited aid to Israel at the moment, because the House Speaker position is currently vacant.

“This underscores the unseriousness of the Gaetz Eight,” Farah Griffin said, referring to Gaetz and the seven conservatives who led the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, and have a list of demands for the next speaker.

“The fact that right now, our greatest ally in the Middle East is in a state of war, and we can’t get our act together and elect a speaker of the house. As you said, we cannot authorize aid without that,” Farah Griffin continued.

“Actual Americans are being held hostage while Matt Gaetz and his crew are holding Congress hostage.”

That said, Farah Griffin noted that she seriously doubts that a House Speaker will be chosen this week, as Republicans hope.

“Sadly, I don’t think this is going to resolve itself quickly. Jim Jordan does not have 218 votes, nor does Steve Scalise,” she said. “But if there were ever a moment for a sobering time in Congress, to say ‘We need to put aside differences and just do something,’ this is that moment.”

