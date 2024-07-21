Kamala Harris Supporters Resurface 2020 Ads Calling Her the ‘Anti-Trump’: ‘She Prosecuted Sex Predators. He Is One’

Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to launch a historic campaign as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate this November after Joe Biden announced his intention to step aside on Sunday, and supporters are already resurfacing old ads that they say show Harris’ muster against Trump.

“She prosecuted sex predators,” the voiceover in the ads says. “He is one.”

“He’s a world leader in temper tantrums,” the ad begins. “She never loses her cool. She prosecuted sex predators — he is one. She shut down for-profit colleges that swindled Americans — he was a for-profile college. He’s owned by the big banks — she’s the Attorney General who beat the biggest banks in America and forced them to pay homeowners $18 billion. He’s tearing us apart — she’ll bring us together.”

This Kamala Harris commercial from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary is still on point. pic.twitter.com/zCOmERbiqW — Nikos Leverenz (@nikosleverenz) July 21, 2024

“This is Trump, and in every possible way, this is the anti-Trump. So if that’s what you’re looking for in your next president, there’s really only one Kamala,” the ad concluded.

If elected, Harris will be the first woman and the first Black and Southeast Asian person to serve as President of the United States.

On Sunday, Harris said in a statement, “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election.”

“And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

An FEC filing published hours after the announcement indicated the Biden campaign fund has been renamed “Harris for President.” A second document indicated that Harris “no longer a candidate in the 2024 election for Vice President” and instead is “now a candidate for United States President in the 2024 election and will henceforth be conducting campaign activities only in pursuit of that office.”