The individual killed by gunfire in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Kansas City, Mo., has been identified by family and colleagues as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 44-year-old radio DJ and mother of two.

Another 21 people were shot and wounded when gunfire started as fans were leaving the celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning NFL Super Bowl champions.

Three suspects have been detained and at least one firearm was found at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Local radio station KKFI 90.1 FM confirmed that DJ Lopez-Galvan and host of “Taste of Tejano,” was killed on Wednesday.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family,” the radio station said in a statement.

Lopez-Galvan was also a mother of two.

The Kansas City Star reported that she passed away during surgery after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

An investigation into the mass shooting in Kansas City is underway, with the current motive of the suspects unclear.