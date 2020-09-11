Kara Swisher, Ben Smith, Cheo Hodari Coker and Sharon Waxman Kick Off TheGrill 2020 With ‘The Year It All Changed – Media Disrupted’

Leading media and entertainment observers will get candid about the state of the industry at TheWrap’s annual event

TheGrill 2020 kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 22 with a hard-hitting conversation among Recode co-founder and New York Times op-ed columnist Kara Swisher, New York Times media columnist Ben Smith, “Luke Cage” executive producer Cheo Hodari Coker and TheWrap founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman.

The session titled “The Year It All Changed – Media Disrupted,” will dive deep into the current state of the industry and debate the unprecedented disruption that has overtaken the industry in 2020.

For over a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led conversations on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age.

TheWrap has created a digital-first experience for TheGrill 2020. This year’s event will focus on the future of theatrical, streaming revolution, building inclusion from within and the growth in podcasting and gaming. Attendees will have access to keynotes, panel conversations, roundtable discussions and virtual networking.

Other confirmed speakers previously announced include actor and comedian Maz Jobrani, award-winning producer Effie Brown, “Euphoria” star Nika King, “Indian Matchmaking” creator and executive producer Smriti Mundhra and “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” executive producer Page Hurwitz who will be taking part in a roundtable discussion on amplifying diverse voices in Hollywood.



Kara Swisher is the editor-at-large of New York Media, host of the Pivot podcast and executive producer of the Code Conference. She is also a contributing writer to the New York Times Opinion section and appears weekly on NBC. Prior, Swisher co-founded former Recode and Code owner Revere Digital and, before that, co-produced and co-hosted The Wall Street Journal’s “D: All Things Digital” conference.

Ben Smith is the media columnist for the New York Times. He joined The Times in 2020 after eight years as founding editor in chief of BuzzFeed News. Before that, he covered politics for Politico, The New York Daily News, The New York Observer and The New York Sun.

Cheo Hodari Coker is the creator and former showrunner and executive producer of Marvel’s “Luke Cage.” Coker started his career in journalism as a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times Pop Music section. He also contributed to Rolling Stone, Premiere, Vibe, The Source, XXL, Essence and numerous national publications and has been featured on VH-1’s “Behind the Music” and Netflix’s “Hip-Hop Evolution.” Coker currently has an overall television development and production deal for his banner Fighting 99th Entertainment with Amazon Studios.

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times before founding TheWrap in 2009. She is the executive producer of TheGrill.

To purchase tickets: http://thegrill.thewrap.com

For more information on TheGrill and sponsorship opportunities please contact sales@thewrap.com.

Event sponsors and community partners include Lifetime, Starz, Gerber Kawasaki, Film Rise, NFP insurance, WarnerMedia, Create the Writers Room and Young Entertainment Activists and Dot.LA.