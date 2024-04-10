Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) returns to CBS flagship series “FBI” and ends up on an undercover assignment with boyfriend Stuart Scola (John Boyd) on next Tuesday’s episode.

Scola is undercover in the world of diamond trading to solve the brutal torture and murder of a retired agent. And —although he’s worried for her safety — he agrees to let Nina join him as his “wife” during the operation to lend credibility to his cover.

The couple, who are not married on the show but live together, are juggling taking care of their baby Dougie. It’s trickier now that Nina is not based in New York, but has been reassigned with the ever-on-the-move Fugitive Task Force.

Nina, who debuted on “FBI” during Missy Peregrym’s maternity leave last season, became an “FBI: Most Wanted” regular in the Season 5 premiere of the Dylan McDermott-led spin-off.

During the tense “FBI” episode, Scola is also concerned about both he and Nina being agents: Is it fair to the baby if both of his parents are in a high-risk job? The pair continues the conversation about parenting choices in “FBI: Most Wanted,” which airs at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Enjoy these exclusive photos of next Tuesday’s episode, titled “Best Laid Plans.”

Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) and Special Agent Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) are back in the JOC after her reassignment to the Fugitive Task Force. (Credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Scola and Nina — who are already a couple — go undercover as husband and wife in the “FBI” episode “Best Laid Plans.” (Credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Kane), Scola and Nina interrogate a suspect (guest star Michael Mastro ) in the April 16 episode of “FBI.” (Credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

“FBI” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT) on CBS, followed by “FBI: International” at 9 pm. and “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 p.m. All series stream the next day on Paramount+.