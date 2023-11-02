Kara Swisher to Join CNN as On-Air Contributor 

Tech and media reporter Kara Swisher will join CNN as an on-air contributor, the network announced Thursday.

Swisher will become a regular panelist on CNN’s “The Chris Wallace Show,” which debuts Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on the linear network and the newly launched streaming service, CNN Max. The tech and media reporter will make her first appearance on Chris Wallace’s CNN program on its premiere day.

Swisher will also appear on the network in breaking news coverage of stories related to “tech, culture, and media.”

The tech reporter will be based out of Washington D.C.

Swisher currently hosts the podcast “On with Kara Swisher,” and co-hosts the “Pivot” podcast. The reporter has been covering the tech industry since the early 1990s. Swisher was also previously a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and a co-founder of the website Recode.

Prior to that, Swisher co-produced and co-hosted The Wall Street Journal’s “D: All Things Digital” conference series with Walt Mossberg starting in 2003. The conference series is now called the Code Conference. Swisher and Mossberg were also co-executive editors of a tech and media website, AllThingsD.com, founded in 2007.

Swisher’s memoir of her experience covering the birth of the internet, titled “Burn Book: A Tech Love Story,” is slated for release by Simon & Schuster in February.