Kate Hudson Cast in Untitled Mindy Kaling Basketball Comedy at Netflix

Kate Hudson has been cast in an untitled Mindy Kaling project at Netflix, TheWrap has learned. Kaling will write for the show and serve as an executive producer, with Hudson also executive producing the project.

Hudson will star as Isla Gordon, the overlooked and under-appreciated only sister in a family of competitive brothers. When she’s unexpectedly appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team, her life changes as she tries to prove she belongs in the family business.

David Stassen, best known for “The Mindy Project” and “Central Intelligence,” will showrun and write the new show. “The Mindy Project” alums Kaling and Ike Barinholtz will serve as both writers and executive producers on the series.

Los Angeles Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss, herself a woman who grew up in a family with pro basketball as the family business, will also executive produce.

Howard Klein will executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment. Linda Rambis will also EP, and Jordan Rambis will serve as a producer.

The 10-episode series falls under Kaling International’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. The studio has produced Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever,” Fox’s “The Mindy Project” and Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Velma.”

“Almost Famous” star Hudson is a good fit for Kaling’s brand of humor. In the 2000s, Hudson ranked as one of Hollywood’s rom-com queens, starring in movies such as “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “You, Me and Dupree,” “Fool’s Gold” and “Bride Wars.”

In recent years, the Oscar-nominated star has tried her hand in more serious projects, such as 2016’s “Deepwater Horizon” and 2021’s “Music,” which marked Sia’s directorial debut. She returned to a more comedic role in “Glass Onion,” the second “Knives Out” movie, as supermodel Birdie Jay.

This will not mark the first time Hudson has dipped her toe into television. She had a recurring role as dance instructor Cassandra July in Fox’s “Glee” and starred in the second season of Apple TV+’s podcasting drama “Truth Be Told.”