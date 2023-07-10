Reneé Rapp will not return as a series regular in “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 3, an individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.

Rapp, who stars as wealthy Essex student Leighton, will no longer be a series regular in the upcoming third installment of the Max series, and will appear in a handful of episodes as a recurring character.

Rapp paid tribute to the show and her role in a social media post, saying the character “changed my life.”

In the college-set series, Rapp made her TV debut as Leighton, one the four main characters, as she starred alongside Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott, who enter their first year at Essex College as suitemates.

After making her Broadway debut in “Mean Girls” as Regina George in 2019, Rapp’s success as a musician has intertwined with her time on “The Sex Lives of College Girls” as Rapp signed with Interscope Records and dropped her debut EP last year. Rapp also recently announced her upcoming tour, titled “Snow Hard Feelings,” which kicks off in Sept. 2023 and continues through March 2024.

Rapp will also reprise her role as Regina George in Paramount’s “Mean Girls” movie musical, in which she will star alongside Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey and Auli’i Cravalho.

Rapp starred as a series regular in both Season 1 and Season 2, which debuted last fall. Despite Leighton’s initial hesitancy to embrace her suitemates’ quirks, Leighton learns to lean on her friends by the end of the first installment, eventually coming out as gay to her friends. The sophomore season of the series sees Leighton returning from fall break and to new and familiar relationships.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series rounds out its cast with Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert.

Rapp is represented by WME, Adam Mersel of Immersive Management, Lisa Socransky Austin and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern LLP.