Katie Dippold and Hiro Murai Team Up on Apple TV+ Series ‘Widow’s Bay’

Katie Dippold and Hiro Murai are teaming up on a new series for Apple TV+ titled “Widow’s Bay.”

The project, which hails from Apple Studios, centers on a “mysteriously cursed New England island and its superstitious citizens, led by a mayor who refuses to believe their warnings,” according to the official logline.

Dippold (“The Heat,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Ghostbusters”) serves as series creator, showrunner and executive producer for “Widow’s Bay.” Murai (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “The Bear,” “Atlanta”) is attached to direct the pilot and will produce the series alongside Claudia Shin and Carver Karaszewski.

The horror-comedy series will consist of 10 episodes. No casting information is available at this time.

Dippold holds writing credits on movies like “Haunted Mansion,” “Snatched,” “Ghostbusters” and “The Heat” and TV series including “Parks and Recreation,” “The Big Gay Sketch Show” and “Mad TV.” She was twice-nominated at the WGA Awards for her work on “Parks and Recreation” in 2012 and 2013.

Murai is a frequent collaborator with Donald Glover, and has served as a director and an executive producer on several of his projects, including “Guava Island,” “Atlanta” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” He also served as an EP on “The Bear,” “Station Eleven,” “The Choe Show” and “Sea Oak.” Already an Emmy winner for “The Bear” Season 1, he is again nominated going into this year’s awards ceremony for his directing on “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and as a producer on “The Bear” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”