Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced on Twitter Friday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway tweeted. “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Conway is among six others who received that diagnosis who attended a White House Rose Garden event on Saturday where the president announced his Supreme Court pick of Amy Coney Barrett — the others being President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, aide Hope Hicks, Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins.

Video of the largely unmasked, packed gathering shows Conway talking very closely with Attorney General Bill Barr, who reportedly has tested negative.

Earlier in the evening, Conway’s daughter Claudia posted a photo on TikTok wearing a face and mask, with a caption reading, “update my mom has covid.” The next slide says, “im furious. wear your masks. don’t listen to our idiot f—ing president piece of s—. protect yourselves and those around you.”

