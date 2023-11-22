Warning: This story contains spoilers for “The Marvels” and its mid-credits scene.

After sacrificing herself to close a tear in the multiverse at the end of “The Marvels,” Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris) wakes up in a new universe that introduces an iconic character from the “X-Men” franchise into the MCU: Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy, aka Beast, played by Kelsey Grammer.

When asked if audiences would see Grammer’s Beast return for another MCU appearance, the “Frasier” star told TheWrap: “It is my hope that you will [see him again]. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to.”

Grammer previously appeared as Beast in “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006), and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014). He said that he was “very pleased” by the response of the recent cameo, noting that “a lot of people got in touch” with him after they saw it.

“I’ve always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture,” Grammer added. “I’m delighted Beast is back and hope he’s back in a real way.”

“The Marvels” has grossed $162.6 million worldwide as of Monday. In addition to Paris’ Monica Rambeau, the latest MCU installment sees the return of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Other cast members include Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh.

Nia DaCosta directed the feature with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz and Matthew Jenkins served as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

In addition to his Beast cameo, Grammer can currently be seen revisiting his iconic role of Frasier Crane in Paramount+’s revival of the NBC sitcom, which streams new episodes on Thursdays.

“The Marvels” is now in theaters everywhere.