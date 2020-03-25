Kenneth Turan Steps Down as Daily Film Critic at Los Angeles Times

Kenneth Turan is stepping down as the daily film critic at the Los Angeles Times after nearly 30 years, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Turan, who is a critic with NPR’s “Morning Edition” and is the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes, had been a critic for the Los Angeles Times since 1991. Turan says he will continue writing about film, but “at a different pace.”

“I have some big news. After close to 30 years in the most exciting and rewarding of jobs, I am stepping away from being a daily film critic for the Los Angeles Times,” Turan said. “I will keep writing about film but at a different pace. To quote Ecclesiastes, ‘To every thing there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.’ Looking forward to what’s to come.”

Turan is the author of, most recently, “Not to Be Missed: Fifty-Four Favorites From a Lifetime of Film,” as well as “Free For All: Joe Papp, The Public and The Greatest Theater Story Ever Told.” He also teaches a course on film criticism and non-fiction writing at the University of Southern California.

Turan is also famous for earning the wrath of James Cameron after he penned a negative review of the mega-blockbuster “Titanic.”

In addition to Film Twitter singing Turan’s praises on Wednesday, some of his colleagues at the Times also expressed their gratitude for his long career.

“Can’t begin to express what Kenny Turan means to me — his words, his wit, his decency, his friendship. This is a loss for movie lovers, Los Angeles, journalism, and for me personally,” Times critic Justin Chang, who was also a student of Turan’s, said in a tweet. “I’m grieving. I’m also thrilled for him, and grateful to have had the very best of colleagues.”

“The great @KennethTuran has helped so many readers over the years find great movies and understand them better. It’s been a thrill to work with him and I’m so glad his words will still be in our pages even as he takes an EXTREMELY WELL-EARNED break from the daily grind,” Times deputy managing editor Julia Turner said in a tweet.

The paper also shared some of Turan’s finest moments as a critic, including his analysis of “Brokeback Mountain’s” surprise loss at the Oscars for Best Picture. TheWrap has reached out to the Los Angeles Times for comment.

In 2006, Turan earned a special citation from the National Society of Film Critics Awards for his writing.

See Turan’s tweets announcing his departure below:

