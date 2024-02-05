Rapper Killer Mike Taken Away in Handcuffs After Winning 3 Grammys

Killer Mike, the acclaimed rapper who won three Grammy Awards during the pre-televised portion of the ceremonies on Sunday afternoon, was later seen being led away from the ceremony in handcuffs. It was captured in video shared to social media by Hollywood Reporter journalist Chris Gardner.

The arrest of the Run the Jewels rap duo member was for a misdemeanor, Gardner reported, and was unconnected to anything that happened at the Grammy Awards themselves.

Killer Mike was escorted away wearing a suit as onlookers watched. An official told a member of the rapper’s team that he may be released later this evening, but he still appeared to be detained as the show began.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

The Los Angeles Police Department was not immediately available for comment when TheWrap reached out.

The rapper began his career in the 1990s and is known as an activist. He began to more actively speak out following the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and has continued to be outspoken following the deaths of Freddie Gray, George Floyd and others.

The Grammy Awards this year are hosted this yar by former “Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah. Notable nominees this year include, of course, Taylor Swift, as well as SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus.