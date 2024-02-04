Taylor Swift followed a banner 2023 by making Grammys history — with her Album of the Year win for “Midnights,” she became the first artist in history to win Album of the Year four times. She previously won the category for “Fearless,” “1989” and “folklore.”

Swift, of course, is coming off an incredible year in which her Eras Tour sold out arenas and boosted local economies all over the country, bonus tracks from her re-released version of “1989” dominated airwaves, she stormed movie theaters with her “Eras Tour” concert film that she distributed alongside AMC Theaters and she’s been all over the NFL supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

An Album of the Year Grammy win felt like the all-too-fitting cherry on top, and she’s not slowing down — she announced in one of her acceptance speeches that her next all-new album arrives in April.

But while Swift won the top category, the Grammys spread the love this year.

Billie Eilish and Finneas won the coveted Song of the Year prize for “What Was I Made For?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack, which honors the best in songwriting. Miley Cyrus took Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers,” her first two Grammys ever.

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” also won Best Pop Vocal Album and SZA won Best R&B Song.

Supergroup boygenius won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Cool About It” and Best Alternative Album, while Paramore took Best Rock Album for “This Is Why” — the first female-fronted band in history to win that category.

The “Barbie” soundtrack also scored awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media for Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?” and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. And Ludwig Goransson’s score for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” won Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Check out the complete list of Grammys winners below.

Record of the Year

“Worship” – Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus – WINNER

“What Was I Made For?” [from the motion picture “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” – SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

the record – boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift – WINNER

SOS – SZA

Song of the Year

“A&W”– Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (from Barbie the Album)– Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers”– Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill”– Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” [from the motion picture Barbie]– Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) – WINNER

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét – WINNER

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff – WINNER

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas – WINNER

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Vocal Album

chemistry – Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

– (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran

Midnights – Taylor Swift – WINNER

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus – WINNER

“Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie], Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles” Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace” Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone” Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma” Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine” SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – WINNER

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

“Miracle” – Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue – WINNER

“One in a Million” – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush” – Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) – Fred again.. – WINNER

Kx5 – Kx5

Quest For Fire – Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

This Is Why – Paramore – WINNER

In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age

Best Rock Performance

“Sculptures Of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

“More Than A Love Song,” Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius – WINNER

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Best Rock Song

“Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) – WINNER

“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

the record – boygenius – WINNER

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why,” Paramore – WINNER

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét – WINNER

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker

Best R&B Song

“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

“Back To Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Riley Glasper, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA) – WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ on Top of the World” – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

“Attention” – Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U” – Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life” – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – WINNER

“Low” – SZA

Best Rap Song

“Attention” – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

“Barbie World” [from Barbie the Album] – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

“Just Wanna Rock” – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex” – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane) – WINNER

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano – Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello – WINNER

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Rustin’ in the Rain – Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson – WINNER

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions – Rodney Crowell

You’re the One – Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – WINNER

The Returner – Allison Russell

Best Música Urbana Album

SATURNO, Rauw Alejandro

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, Karol G – WINNER

DATA, Tainy

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez – Lila Downs

Motherflower – Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS – Peso Pluma – WINNER

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano” – ASAKE & Olamide

“City Boys” – Burna Boy

“UNAVAILABLE” – Davido Featuring Musa Keys

“Rush” – Ayra Starr

“Water”– Tyla – WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison)

Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans – John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson, composer – WINNER

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Barbie World” [From Barbie The Album], Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

“Dance The Night” [From Barbie The Album], Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” [From Barbie The Album], Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By”], Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“What Was I Made For?” [From Barbie The Album], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) – WINNER

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

AURORA (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Barbie The Album (Various Artists) – WINNER

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By (Various Artists)

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 (Various Artists)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Weird Al Yankovic)

Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Big Tree, Meryl Streep

Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder, William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way Of Being, Rick Rubin

It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders

The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama – WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Visual Media

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Sarah Schachner

God Of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary

Hogwarts Legacy, Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers – WINNER

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory

See the complete list of winners in every category at Grammys.com