Taylor Swift followed a banner 2023 by making Grammys history — with her Album of the Year win for “Midnights,” she became the first artist in history to win Album of the Year four times. She previously won the category for “Fearless,” “1989” and “folklore.”
Swift, of course, is coming off an incredible year in which her Eras Tour sold out arenas and boosted local economies all over the country, bonus tracks from her re-released version of “1989” dominated airwaves, she stormed movie theaters with her “Eras Tour” concert film that she distributed alongside AMC Theaters and she’s been all over the NFL supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.
An Album of the Year Grammy win felt like the all-too-fitting cherry on top, and she’s not slowing down — she announced in one of her acceptance speeches that her next all-new album arrives in April.
But while Swift won the top category, the Grammys spread the love this year.
Billie Eilish and Finneas won the coveted Song of the Year prize for “What Was I Made For?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack, which honors the best in songwriting. Miley Cyrus took Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers,” her first two Grammys ever.
Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” also won Best Pop Vocal Album and SZA won Best R&B Song.
Supergroup boygenius won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Cool About It” and Best Alternative Album, while Paramore took Best Rock Album for “This Is Why” — the first female-fronted band in history to win that category.
The “Barbie” soundtrack also scored awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media for Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What Was I Made For?” and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. And Ludwig Goransson’s score for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” won Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.
Check out the complete list of Grammys winners below.
Record of the Year
“Worship” – Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus – WINNER
“What Was I Made For?” [from the motion picture “Barbie”] – Billie Eilish
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
“vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” – SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
the record – boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights – Taylor Swift – WINNER
SOS – SZA
Song of the Year
“A&W”– Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance the Night” (from Barbie the Album)– Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers”– Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill”– Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?” [from the motion picture Barbie]– Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) – WINNER
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét – WINNER
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff – WINNER
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas – WINNER
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Vocal Album
chemistry – Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran
Midnights – Taylor Swift – WINNER
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus – WINNER
“Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie], Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles” Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace” Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone” Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
“Karma” Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine” SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – WINNER
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle” – Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue – WINNER
“One in a Million” – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush” – Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) – Fred again.. – WINNER
Kx5 – Kx5
Quest For Fire – Skrillex
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons – Metallica
This Is Why – Paramore – WINNER
In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age
Best Rock Performance
“Sculptures Of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
“More Than A Love Song,” Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius – WINNER
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Best Rock Song
“Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) – WINNER
“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car – Arctic Monkeys
the record – boygenius – WINNER
Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island – Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore – WINNER
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out – Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
Special Occasion – Emily King
JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét – WINNER
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker
Best R&B Song
“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
“Back To Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Riley Glasper, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
“On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA) – WINNER
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ on Top of the World” – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
“Attention” – Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U” – Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life” – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – WINNER
“Low” – SZA
Best Rap Song
“Attention” – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
“Barbie World” [from Barbie the Album] – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
“Just Wanna Rock” – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
“Rich Flex” – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane) – WINNER
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love In Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello – WINNER
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Rustin’ in the Rain – Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson – WINNER
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions – Rodney Crowell
You’re the One – Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – WINNER
The Returner – Allison Russell
Best Música Urbana Album
SATURNO, Rauw Alejandro
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, Karol G – WINNER
DATA, Tainy
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez – Lila Downs
Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS – Peso Pluma – WINNER
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano” – ASAKE & Olamide
“City Boys” – Burna Boy
“UNAVAILABLE” – Davido Featuring Musa Keys
“Rush” – Ayra Starr
“Water”– Tyla – WINNER
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Televison)
Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Fabelmans – John Williams, composer
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams, composer
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson, composer – WINNER
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Barbie World” [From Barbie The Album], Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
“Dance The Night” [From Barbie The Album], Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“I’m Just Ken” [From Barbie The Album], Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
“Lift Me Up” [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By”], Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
“What Was I Made For?” [From Barbie The Album], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) – WINNER
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
AURORA (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Barbie The Album (Various Artists) – WINNER
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By (Various Artists)
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 (Various Artists)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Weird Al Yankovic)
Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Big Tree, Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder, William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way Of Being, Rick Rubin
It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders
The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama – WINNER
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Visual Media
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Sarah Schachner
God Of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary
Hogwarts Legacy, Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers – WINNER
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory
See the complete list of winners in every category at Grammys.com
