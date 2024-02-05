Celine Dion made a surprise appearance during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards to present the award for Album of the Year, which went to Taylor Swift for “Midnights.” This appearance comes as the beloved Canadian singer continues to battle health concerns.

“I love you right back,” Dion said as she took the stage to thunderous applause.

“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” Dion said. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. It gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago.”

In 2021, Dion unexpectedly canceled her Las Vegas residency. A year later she publicly announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that impacts muscle stiffness, including the ones required to sing. Later, Dion canceled the remaining 2023 and 2024 dates on her Courage World Tour.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” Dion wrote on her website at the time. “I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Dion has won six Grammys in her career, including the aforementioned Album of the Year for 1997’s “Falling Into You,” which included the hit “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” She appears in an upcoming documentary about her illness called “I Am: Celine Dion,” which will be released on Prime Video this year.

The 2024 award for Album of the Year ultimately went to Swift for “Midnights.” Swift and Jack Antonoff were credited as producers and songwriters of the album with Antonoff also serving as an engineer and mixer. Additionally, engineers and mixers Zem Audu, Serban Ghenea, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Ken Lewis, Michael Riddleberger, Laura Sisk and Evan Smith were credited for the album as was mastering engineer Randy Merrill.

Swift took home the highest honor of the evening after being nominated alongside Jon Batiste’s “World Music Radio,” Boygenius’ “The Record,” Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation,” Lana Del Ray’s “Did You Know There Was a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Janelle Monáe’s “The Age of Pleasure,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” and SZA’s “SOS.” Swift also won Best Pop Vocal Album during the evening.