Taylor Swift used her Grammys acceptance speech on Sunday to reveal a secret she’s been keeping for two years: she has a brand new album coming out in April. Titled “The Tortured Poets Department,” the album will be released on April 19.

Swift’s tenth album “Midnights” won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal album, which was her 13th Grammy, which she made sure to let the audience know. Swift’s lucky number, for those who don’t know, is 13.

“I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” Swift said. “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m gonna go post the cover right now backstage.”

Many Swifties were expecting the singer to announce or drop the rerecorded version of her 2017 album “Reputation” because she changed her Instagram profile photo to a black and white image of the “Midnights” cover, but the cover of “The Tortured Poets Department” is also black and white.

“All’s fair in love and poetry…” Swift’s caption of her Instagram post reads.

As is classic with Swift, her profile picture is already updated to a different black and white photo of herself, signaling her next era, one that sounds like it might contain the lyricism of her sister albums “folklore” and “evermore.”

“And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms. My muses, acquired like bruises. The talismans and charms,” Swift posted to her Instagram story with a link to pre-order the album. “The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My veins of pitch black ink. All’s fair in love and poetry … Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

See the album cover below:

Taylor Swift

Swift later became the record-holder for most Album of the Year Grammys held by a single artist, winning her fourth for “Midnights.” She won the category three times previously with albums “Fearless,” “1989” and “folklore.

The singer shouted out “best friend” and “once-in-a-generation producer Jack Antonoff as well as collaborator Lana del Ray for her legacy and trailblazing for female musicians.”

“I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I’m shotlisting a music video or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show,” she said when accepting the award. “For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much, it makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievable blown away.”