Trevor Noah is sick of Taylor Swift getting blamed for all of her screen time during NFL games. That’s why he decided to change up the formula during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

“I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift, right, like she’s controlling the cameras at the games. Just let her live,” Noah said during his opening monologue for Sunday’s awards show. “Actually, on Taylor’s behalf, do you know what I’m going do? I’m going to give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m going to get revenge. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m going to cut the cameras to someone who played football.”

The former “Daily Show” host then cut to Terry Crews, who played for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers and the team now known as the Washington Commanders before venturing into acting. Both Crews and Swift were shown laughing during the segment.

“Oh yeah, you like that Terry Crews? You like that Terry Crews? You better fix your face, Terry. We’re going to be cutting to you all night, no relaxing for you,” Noah said.

If Noah stays true to his promise, he will be cutting to Crews a lot. Swift has been nominated for six Grammys this year, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Ever since Swift attended the Chiefs-Bears game in September of 2023, her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce has been one of the main narratives of this NFL season. Their romance has even prompted several people, including Drew Barrymore, to plot out how Swift can attend both her fourth show in Tokyo as part of the international leg of her Eras tour and Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs will be facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

As much fun as Swift’s appearances may be to fans and NFL producers, there’s evidence to believe that Swift is getting tired of the intense media scrutiny. During the recent Chiefs-Ravens game, Swift was caught telling a CBS camera to “Go away please.”