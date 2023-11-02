Drew Barrymore has figured out that it would be possible for Taylor Swift to make it to the Super Bowl should Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs make it all the way to the NFL Championship game.

“It turns out that Taylor Swift is doing a show in Tokyo on February 10th. The Super Bowl is February 11th, so if she left Tokyo at midnight, she would arrive somewhere in Las Vegas around 11 a.m. on February 10,” Barrumore demonstrated with a whiteboard in true “Mastermind” fashion, writing “Midnight” in quotes as only the super Swifties do. “The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas. So she might arrive at like 10:35 p.m. but on February 10, leaving her a full night’s sleep, and so she really could make it to the Super Bowl if, just if, it happens to come true.”

If the stars align, Taylor Swift could totally make it to the Super Bowl! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/GVWsZI51fQ — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) November 2, 2023

Barrymore spared no details of the plan, and she even double-checked to see if a flight from Tokyo to LAX would be available on Feb. 10. Swift has also been known to use a private jet from time to time.

“I checked to see if there’s a flight and there is leaving Tokyo at 12:50 p.m. at Haneda Airport, which then gets her in at 5:50 to LAX and then that’s just a quick hop from LAX, so it’s possible,” she continued. “But, no pressure.”

“I am so impressed, and also, get a life,” Ross Matthews said in response to Barrymore’s carefully plotted scheme (stopping just short of a red-string chart).

Swift kicks off the international leg of her Eras Tour on Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she will play three shows on the 9th, 10th and 11th of the month.