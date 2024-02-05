Grammys Red Carpet 2024: Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and More Arrivals

The stars stayed dry outside the Crypto.com arena for music’s biggest night

Grammys 2024 Featured image split
Photos by Getty
and

It’s Grammys time, and the stars were out in full force on Sunday despite the heavy rain in Los Angeles.

The ceremony got underway early as the bevy of Grammy awards were handed out in person, which meant the likes of boygenius, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile were early arrivals to the red carpet. Early winners included boygenius for Best Rock Song and Rock Performance for “Cool About It,” Paramore for Best Rock Album and Billie Eilish and Finneas for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “What Was I Made For?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack.

Going into the telecast, SZA leads the nominations with nine nods in total, followed by seven nominations each for Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét. Next in line with six nods each are Jack Antonoff, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Brandy Clark and Billie Eilish. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” (2023) boasts several nominations as well for songs by Eilish, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua.

Peruse our Grammys 2024 red carpet gallery below, including Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Miley Cyrus, Aja Monet, Dua Lipa, Paris Jackson, Laverne Cox, Josh Groban, Ed Sheeran, the members of boygenius and many more.

Brandi Carlile attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brandi Carlile

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe

Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson

Doja Cat attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Doja Cat

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Paris Hilton attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Paris Hilton

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Victoria Monét

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo

Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dua Lipa

(L-R) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Aja Monet attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Aja Monet

(L-R) Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of 'boygenius' attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of ‘boygenius’

Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fantasia Barrino

Heidi Klum attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Heidi Klum

Kylie Minogue attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue

(L-R) Calvin Harris and Vick Hope attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Ed Sheeran attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Aaron Dessner and Ed Sheeran

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gracie Abrams

Ice Spice attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ice Spice

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey

Laverne Cox attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

Ellie Goulding attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ellie Goulding

Kelly Osbourne attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kelly Osbourne

Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll

(L-R) Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Laura Strickling attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Laura Strickling

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Caroline Polachek

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lauren Daigle

Zuri Hall attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Zuri Hall

Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Paris Jackson

Josh Groban attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Josh Groban

Folake Olowofoyeku attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Folake Olowofoyeku

(L-R) Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish

Tessa Brooks attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tessa Brooks

(L-R) Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia

(L-R) Suleika Jaouadand Jon Batiste attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Suleika Jaouadand Jon Batiste

Summer Walker attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Summer Walker

Lady London attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lady London

(L-R) Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Alessandra Ambrosio

Jessie Jo Dillon attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jessie Jo Dillon

Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Lila Downs attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lila Downs

Romy Madley Croft attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Romy Madley Croft

Emma Brooks attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Emma Brooks

Babyface attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Babyface and Rika Tischendorf

Bonnie McKee attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bonnie McKee

(L-R) Tish Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tish Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus

Stori attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Stori

Chloe attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chloe

Ayra Starr attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ayra Starr

Matt B attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Matt B

Ludwig Göransson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ludwig Göransson

21 savage attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

21 Savage

(L-R) Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie

(L-R) Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie

