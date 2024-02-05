It’s Grammys time, and the stars were out in full force on Sunday despite the heavy rain in Los Angeles.

The ceremony got underway early as the bevy of Grammy awards were handed out in person, which meant the likes of boygenius, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile were early arrivals to the red carpet. Early winners included boygenius for Best Rock Song and Rock Performance for “Cool About It,” Paramore for Best Rock Album and Billie Eilish and Finneas for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “What Was I Made For?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack.

Going into the telecast, SZA leads the nominations with nine nods in total, followed by seven nominations each for Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét. Next in line with six nods each are Jack Antonoff, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Brandy Clark and Billie Eilish. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” (2023) boasts several nominations as well for songs by Eilish, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua.

Peruse our Grammys 2024 red carpet gallery below, including Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Miley Cyrus, Aja Monet, Dua Lipa, Paris Jackson, Laverne Cox, Josh Groban, Ed Sheeran, the members of boygenius and many more.