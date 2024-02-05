It’s Grammys time, and the stars were out in full force on Sunday despite the heavy rain in Los Angeles.
The ceremony got underway early as the bevy of Grammy awards were handed out in person, which meant the likes of boygenius, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile were early arrivals to the red carpet. Early winners included boygenius for Best Rock Song and Rock Performance for “Cool About It,” Paramore for Best Rock Album and Billie Eilish and Finneas for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “What Was I Made For?” from the “Barbie” soundtrack.
Going into the telecast, SZA leads the nominations with nine nods in total, followed by seven nominations each for Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét. Next in line with six nods each are Jack Antonoff, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, Brandy Clark and Billie Eilish. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” (2023) boasts several nominations as well for songs by Eilish, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua.
Peruse our Grammys 2024 red carpet gallery below, including Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Miley Cyrus, Aja Monet, Dua Lipa, Paris Jackson, Laverne Cox, Josh Groban, Ed Sheeran, the members of boygenius and many more.
Brandi Carlile
Taylor Swift
Janelle Monáe
Kelly Clarkson
Doja Cat
Billie Eilish and Finneas
Billie Eilish
Paris Hilton
Victoria Monét
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Dua Lipa
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Aja Monet
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of ‘boygenius’
Fantasia Barrino
Heidi Klum
Kylie Minogue
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope
Ed Sheeran
Aaron Dessner and Ed Sheeran
Gracie Abrams
Ice Spice
Halle Bailey
Laverne Cox
Ellie Goulding
Kelly Osbourne
Jelly Roll
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Laura Strickling
Caroline Polachek
Lauren Daigle
Zuri Hall
Paris Jackson
Josh Groban
Folake Olowofoyeku
Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish
Tessa Brooks
Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia
Suleika Jaouadand Jon Batiste
Summer Walker
Lady London
Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole
Alessandra Ambrosio
Jessie Jo Dillon
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Lila Downs
Romy Madley Croft
Emma Brooks
Babyface and Rika Tischendorf
Bonnie McKee
Tish Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus
Stori
Chloe
Ayra Starr
Matt B
Ludwig Göransson
21 Savage
Lisa Parigi and Lionel Richie
Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie
