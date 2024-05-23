Kristen Wiig’s Hollywood career has been nothing if not one of variety. From being the secret weapon on “Saturday Night Live” to becoming indie royalty in the mid-2000s to earning a screenplay Oscar nomination for “Bridesmaids,” the comic actress has done a bit of everything across film and TV.

But sitting with The Hollywood Reporter for its annual comedy TV actress roundtable in promotion of her latest project, Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale,” the actress revealed a surprising experience as her career’s “most transformative” — and it wasn’t “Bridesmaids.”

“I did a dance for Sia [‘Chandelier,’ wearing a leotard] during the Grammys years ago,” Wiig recalled of the 2015 viral moment from the 57th annual ceremony. The performance costarred child dancer Maddie Ziegler and Sia singing with her face covered in the corner.

“I was releasing a relationship — that was the subtext that I had, and I was terrified and I wasn’t wearing a lot of clothes and I felt super vulnerable,” Wiig continued. “And then after it was over, I released this thing, and it was very transformative for me. Something shifted after that.”

Watch the performance below.

Wiig was joined in the THR roundtable by “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson, “Survival of the Thickest” creator and star Michelle Buteau, “Girls5Eva” scene-stealer Renée Elise Goldsberry, “SNL” actress Ego Nwodim and “Loot” executive producer and star Maya Rudolph, all sharing deep discussion about their time and experiences as comedians in the film and TV industry.

The other stars at the table expressed similarly “transformative” experiences to Wiig, including her “Bridesmaids” costar, Maya Rudolph. Rudolph said that coming back to “SNL” recently after the birth of her daughter sparked a big shift in perspective for her.

“I gave no more f–ks,” she said. Before this moment, Rudolph expressed that she was “wasting a lot of time worrying about what other people thought and doing the right thing and being a good girl and a good student and a good daughter and working hard.” Having a baby changed that perspective, she noted.