Maya Rudolph is everyone’s mother now, and she knows it. So, during her monologue on “Saturday Night Live” this week, she happily claimed her crown — with a custom song that had everyone, including the cast, gagged.

After skipping a newsy cold open in favor of honoring the cast members’ mothers, Rudolph hit the stage and expressed her excitement at being the host for the Mother’s Day weekend episode, and her love of being a mother to four kids herself (that she knows of).

But she was quickly interrupted by Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman, who informed Rudolph that she’s not just a mother, but she is Mother. Suddenly, Kenan Thompson took the stage in blinged out glasses and a wig to turn 30 Rock into “Club Maya.”

When the camera panned back to Rudolph, she was in a reflective jumpsuit and launched into a club remix called “I Am Mother.”

Strutting through the various sets, Rudolph sang about some of her best on-screen moments — including when her character had a bathroom emergency in a wedding dress in the street in “Bridesmaids” — and the influence she has on, well, everyone.

Midway through the song, cast member Punkie Johnson interrupted with “a message from the gays”: that her monologue was “giving body-ody-ody.”

Voguing the rest of the way through, Rudolph ended back on stage, surrounded by the rest of the cast, in a moment that pretty much instantly went viral.

Maya Rudolph's monologue! pic.twitter.com/k57StXOyq3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 12, 2024

You can watch Rudolph’s full performance in the video above.