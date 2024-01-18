LA Times Guild Calls Emergency Meeting as Layoffs Loom: ‘This Is the Big One’

The newspaper intends to “imminently execute another major round of layoffs,” according to the bargaining committee 

LA Times
Getty Images

The L.A. Times Guild called an emergency meeting on Thursday after leadership was told that the newspaper intends to “imminently execute another major round of layoffs,” according to a memo. 

The Bargaining Committee told members that it can’t say exactly how many staffers the company is intending to lay off, however, in the memo obtained by the New York Times, the union says “This is the Big One.” 

Kevin Merida and Patrick Soon-Shiong LA Times
Read Next
Newsroom Meddling, Money Woes: How A Billionaire Owner Lost His Star Editor at the Los Angeles Times | Exclusive

The Times “has asked the Guild to gut seniority protections in our contract so that have vastly more freedom to pick who to lay off,” the memo continued. “If we agreed to their request, they could choose almost any member they want; in exchange, management would add another layer of buyouts and told us they would lay off 50 fewer Guild members from an unspecified total.”

This comes just one week after executive editor Kevin Merida left his role at the newspaper amid tension with owner Patrick Soon-Shiong. Merida took the newsroom by surprise with his decision, leaving after less than three years, five months before his contract was up.

Merida was also reportedly frustrated with Soon-Shiong’s involvement in the newsroom as well as budgeting shortcomings which eventually led to mid-year layoffs in 2023. 

Layoffs were carried out by the LAT in June, where 74 roles were cut from the organization, equating to over 10% of the newsroom. 

More layoffs were expected at the newspaper in 2024.

Kevin Merida
Read Next
Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida Exits After Tension With Paper's Owner

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.