Ladj Ly’s ‘Les Indésirables’ Set to Debut at Toronto International Film Festival

Ladj Ly’s “Les Indésirables” is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, making it the first international title to debut at TIFF 2023.

“We are honored to showcase Ladj Ly’s remarkable talent once again with the World Premiere of his latest work, ‘Les Indésirables,’” Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, said. “This deeply personal film beautifully captures the struggles and aspirations of a community, reflecting Ly’s unparalleled storytelling skills.”

The film – whose title is a nod to the Victor Hugo novel – is set in the suburbs of Paris and follows a young doctor (Alexis Manenti) who is appointed to replace the mayor after the politican’s sudden death. As he tries to continue the plans of his predecessor, which involve rehabilitating a working-class neighborhood, he comes face-to-face with a local French woman (Anta Diaw) of Malian origin who refuses to let her family lose their home.

In addition to Manenti and Diaw, the film stars Jeanne Balibar, Steve Tientcheu and Aristote Luyindula. “Les Indésirables” is a Goodfellas film and a sales title for TIFF.

Tickets to TIFF 2023 are set to go on sale to members August 18. More details will be announced in the coming weeks, and the full festival schedule is set to be released in August.

Prior to 2019, Ly was best known for his documentary work. He directed “365 jours à Clichy-Montfermeil” (“365 days in Clichy-Montfermeil”), which centered around the 2005 French riots, as well as “Go Fast Connexion,” “À voix haute : La Force de la parole” and “365 jours au Mali” (“365 days in Mali”). However, Ly’s best known work is “Les Misérables.”

The director’s first non-documentary film, “Les Misérables” is a French crime thriller that fictionalizes a real-life case of police violence, which took place in Montfermeil in October of 2008. Set on a commune, it follows a theft from a teenager that devolves into a far larger threat.

“Les Misérables” was an Official Selection as well as a North American premiere during TIFF’s 2019 gathering. In addition to winning the Jury Prize at Cannes, it was nominated for a Palme d’Or at Cannes, several César awards and was nominated for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.