Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Are Runway-Ready in First Look at Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver’s performances in “House of Gucci” will end in cold blood, but it seems for now they’re enjoying cozy cable-knit sweaters, fine jewelry and the Italian Alps as they continue filming on Ridley Scott’s upcoming biopic.

Gaga posted a new picture of her and Driver in full chic costume on the set of “House of Gucci.” Driver plays Maurizio Gucci, who begins a long legal battle with his uncle Aldo (played by Al Pacino) over control of the Gucci fashion empire after the death of his father, Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons).

Maurizio would go on to win this battle and take over Gucci…only to run it into the ground with his lack of business experience and frivolous spending. And Gaga? She plays Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio’s ex-wife who infamously carried out a hit on him less than two years after he sold Gucci to an investment group.

Along with the photo on Gaga’s Twitter page, pictures were taken of her and Driver hitting the Alpine slopes in red and white ski suits.

“House of Gucci” will be Gaga’s first major film performance since winning the Best Original Song Oscar and a Best Actress nomination for her performance in “A Star Is Born.”

But the photo also comes just shortly after the actress and pop star made headlines after two of her dogs were kidnapped by a robber who also shot the dogs’ caretaker. The caretaker is expected to make a full recovery.

“House of Gucci” is set to be released by MGM on November 24.