The Rolling Stones held a surprise show in New York City on Thursday night to celebrate the release of “Hackney Diamonds,” their first new album in 18 years — and that wasn’t the only surprise. A sequined jumpsuit-clad Lady Gaga joined Mick Jagger on stage as to duet on the veteran rockers’ new single, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

Watch an official video of the performance below:

Last night the Rolling Stones played a one off surprise show in New York City, to celebrate the release of the brand new album Hackney Diamonds! Special guest @ladygaga joined the band on stage to perform the new track Sweet Sounds of Heaven 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VfGmIXUroA — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) October 20, 2023

In the brief clip uploaded to the band’s official YouTube and X channels, the pair robustly trade off shouts of “Oh yeah!” in a chorus Jagger previously described as “really face-to-face… slightly competitive and screaming.”

In an interview last month, Jagger raved about the “A Star is Born” actress to Apple Music: “She’s a really great singer, and I’d never heard her sing quite that style before.”

He added that the recording of the tune, which was written by Jagger and Keith Richards, was done “live in the room.” And the “oh yeahs” were done in the overdub room, “really face-to-face, getting them really tight, the parts really tight and then being slightly competitive and screaming,” Jagger said.

According to People, the star-studded guest list included Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz as well as Questlove, Jimmy Fallon, Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, Elvis Costello and Mary Kate Olsen.

The band also played classic hits “Shattered” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” at the gig, which was held at Racket NYC.

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” one of 12 tracks on the new album, features both Lady Gaga and Motown legend Stevie Wonder. The album also sees musical assists from Paul McCartney, who plays bass on “Bit My Head Off,” and Elton John, who plays piano on “Get Close” and “Live by the Sword.”

“Hackney Diamonds,” the band’s 24th British studio album, is now on sale. It was produced by Grammy-winning songwriter Andrew Watt, who previously worked with Justin Bieber, Miley Cryus and Ozzy Osbourne.