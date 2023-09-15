Laemmle Theatres Is Surviving – but Not All of Its Screens Will Make It

When the City of Los Angeles dubbed a square mile of North Hollywood the NoHo Arts District in 1992, the area was becoming home to an ever-increasing number of small theaters and art galleries, as well as dance, acting and film academies. The neighborhood gained even more cachet in 2000 as an attractive haunt for creatives when a new Metro subway stop opened, providing affordable transportation to the center of the neighborhood at Lankershim and Magnolia.

When the storied, family-owned Laemmle Theatres arthouse chain opened the NoHo 7 in 2011, it brought even more arts street cred to the block. The theater doesn’t have the architectural glamor of downtown’s old movie palaces, but it quickly became a neighborhood favorite with its attractive blend of blockbusters and arthouse fare, film festivals and other indie events.