Lauren Boebert’s husband made threats to neighbors before driving his car into their mailbox in a rage after a dispute on Aug. 4, according to a 911 call recording obtained by The Denver Post.

“I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns,” one neighbor told a 911 dispatcher. “He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight.”

According to a 911 call and an incident form, at least two 911 calls were made by neighbors after a resident asked one of Boebert’s sons to stop speeding down their street in a dune buggy. The situation escalated when, according to another neighbor’s complaint, Boebert’s husband, Jayson, began to ram his car into their mailbox.

“He’s going like 50 miles an hour and this is a residential lane, there’s kids,” one neighbor told 911 in the audio recording. “We tried to stop him and he’d just freakin’ cuss at us and just left,” the call continued. The neighbor added, “I need the sheriff out here.”

The Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies had not arrived when a second 911 call was made about the same incident about Boebert before the neighbor was interrupted by Jayson running over the neighbor’s mailbox in a truck.

“There’s about to be some s— going down here. It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson Boebert,” the neighbor said in the call, as the same voice proceeds to yell at Jayson saying, “Stop, you jackass! Get the f— out of here. Come on, man. What are you doing? What did we do wrong?”

The neighbor said that Jayson was “trying to claim that someone took a swing at his kid, and nobody did.” They called Boebert’s husband “irrational” as he was “looking to fight” following the incident.

“Jayson’s probably drunk. You could probably get him for a DUI, he just drove down here,” he said.

Following the second call, deputies arrived on the scene and Sheriff Lou Vallario told The Post that they “agreed to work it out as neighbors. No charges. No further action.”

Jayson previously pleaded guilty after being arrested in 2004 for public indecency and lewd exposure following an incident in a bowling alley in which he exposed himself to two minors.

Congresswoman Boebert, who is not mentioned to be present during any of the incidents, is running for a second Congressional term. Sheriff Vallario supported Boebert’s first run in 2020.