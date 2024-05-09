In Thursday night’s 500th episode of “Law & Order,” Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) is devastated when he learns that a suspect he gave a light sentence to a few years ago is out and may have murdered a therapist who testified on his behalf.

Detectives Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) break the news of the murder to Price, who was friends with the victim.

In this exclusive clip from the Season 23 episode titled “No Good Deed,” Price gets no love from either cop about the choice he made years earlier to “make a case go away” in order to avoid re-traumatizing a stalking victim.

“Payne is out already?” Price asks in the teaser, to which Riley responds, “It shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. You pled him out to only five years.”

A clearly shaken Price says, “She was a good person. She actually advocated for Payne. She thought he was smart and she thought he was capable of living a high functioning life if given the proper counseling and support.”

Riley then tells him that “some people are just unfixable,” and that Price “trying to do right by everyone” in this case was a “recipe for disaster.” Even worse, Price gets a call that the suspect’s crimes may be escalating.

Per NBC, new D.A. Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn), who was appointed after the exit of longtime office-holder Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston), ends up taking over the case from Price. Goldwyn joined the series after Waterston’s exit in February and the character has already made it clear he doesn’t find Price all that impressive of a prosecutor.

“Law & Order” also stars Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon and Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun. Dick Wolf is the creator and an executive producer, with fellow EPs Rick Eid, Pamela Wechsler, Alex Hall, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.

“Law & Order” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams on Peacock.