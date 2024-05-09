“Law & Order: Organized Crime” has officially found a new home. The Christopher Meloni-led crime drama will return for Season 5, moving from NBC to its streaming sibling Peacock.

The show will air its Season 4 finale — its final episode on the broadcast network — on Thursday, May 16, alongside “Law & Order” and “SVU.”

“Ozark” producer John Shiban, who became showrunner of the spin-off series for the fourth season, will continue to lead the show in the upcoming installment. Details on episode count and when the series will return for Season 5 will be announced at a later date.

“Organized Crime” has always trailed slightly in viewership compared to the other “Law & Order” shows. The show also leans toward a more serialized storytelling, with cases unfolding over multiple episodes, setting it apart from the other shows in the franchise that lean more toward a procedural structure. The show has consistently performed well on Peacock, however, as it frequently shows up on the platform’s Top 10 list.

Created by Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead and Ilene Chaiken, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they take on New York City’s most vicious and violent criminal syndicates. The team is lead by Det. Elliot Stabler, the beloved role Meloni originated on “Special Victims Unit.”

Executive producers on the show include Wolf, Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Jon Cassar, Arthur Forney, Peter Jankowski and Meloni. It is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

This isn’t the first NBC show to move to Peacock as daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” joined the platform back in 2022. “Organized Crime” isn’t even the first “Law & Order” series to switch networks. After running for six seasons on NBC, “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” moved to USA for its final four seasons.