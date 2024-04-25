‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ Nears Move to Peacock for Season 5

“Law& Order: Organized Crime” is nearing a move to Peacock for Season 5, according to multiple media reports.

This upcoming season is reported to be 10 episodes. Earlier this month, Deadline reported that if NBC did not move forward with the Wolf Entertainment series, it was eyeing a move to NBCUniversal’s streamer. Now it seems that’s closer to becoming reality.

“Organized Crime” was the only major Dick Wold and NBC procedural that wasn’t renewed for the 2024-2025 season. Back in March, the network renewed “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

The seventh series in the “Law & Order” franchise, “Organized Crime” first premiered on NBC in 2021. It’s a spinoff of both “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” that focuses on veteran detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), who first appeared in “SVU.” Following the murder of his wife, he rejoins the NYPD and becoming second-in-command for the Organized Crime Control Bureau. Unlike other iterations of this franchise, storylines for “Organized Crime” require multiple episodes to resolve.

The crime drama is currently in its fourth season with new episodes planned through May 16.

If the series does return for 10 more episodes, that will mark the lowest episode count for “Organized Crime” since Season 1. The first season of the NBC original premiered with eight episodes. That was followed by 22 episodes in both the show’s second and third seasons and 13 episodes in its fourth season.

This isn’t the first HBO show to move to Peacock. The daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” moved to the streamer in 2022. “Organized Crime” isn’t even the first “Law & Order” series to switch networks. After for running for six seasons on NBC, “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” moved to USA for its final four seasons.