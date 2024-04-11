‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Stabler Plans an Intervention for His Own Family | Exclusive Video

“Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris plays Elliot’s older brother while Michael Trotter plays little bro Joe Jr.

In this exclusive clip from Thursday night’s episode of “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and his other brother Randall (Dean Norris) debate the best way to deal with younger brother Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter).

Elliot suspects that Joe, who was dishonorably discharged from the Army, is using drugs, although he can’t prove it. After finding heroin on a piece of foil, Elliot had it traced back to Afghanistan, so he turns to his military network to search for the source of a Middle Eastern heroin pipeline.

“Are you sure he’s going to come clean about being a druggie?” Randall asks Elliot, and the brothers agree that Joe is too much like their father to admit to being an addict.

John Shiban, Christopher Meloni in "Law & Order: Organized Crime"
Randall further agrees it’s time to sit Joe down for an intervention: “What we do is we go in there and we sit him down and we give him a good talking to and we talk him into rehab.”

“You sit down and you give him a good talking to? Do you think he’s just going to sit there and accept all that?” Elliot scoffs. “He’s just like the old man.”

Stabler’s brothers were only introduced this season and their existence was a surprise to even those closest to the detective. In a previous episode, we learned that their father, Joe, was an alcoholic who beat their mother Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn) and that Randall was the one who called internal affairs and got his dad suspended from the police force.

“Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” have already been renewed for next season, but no official announcement has been made yet about whether “Organized Crime” will get a fifth season.

The “Semper Fi” episode of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

Mehcad Brooks and Tony Goldwyn on "Law & Order"
