John Shiban has been named executive producer and showrunner for “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” NBC announced on Thursday.

The Christopher Meloni-led “Law & Order”spinoff, which has gone through a series of showrunners since its debut in April 2021, is set to air its fourth season midseason.

He replaces Sean Jablonski, who stepped down in March, having been named to the position in Sept. 2022 after Bryan Goluboff’s exit. Previously, Ilene Chaiken served a 14-month stint as executive/producer and showrunner; the show’s co-executive producer Barry O’Brien was promoted to showrunner after her Feb. 2022 exit.

Shiban was an executive producer on the Netflix crime series “Ozark,” which starred Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. He was nominated for both an Emmy and a WGA Award for writing the 2020 episode “Boss Fight.”

Previously, he was under an overall deal at Sony Television while serving as showrunner and executive producer of the Hulu series “Shut Eye.”

Shiban, who has been nominated for five Emmys, began his career as a staff writer on “The X-Files,” where he co-wrote more than 20 episodes and ended as an executive producer on the sci-fi series.

He became a consulting producer on AMC’s “Breaking Bad” in its second season, receiving a WGA nomination for the 2009 episode “Phoenix” and writing and directing the Season 3 episode “Sunset.” His other credits include “Da Vinci’s Demons,” “Hell on Wheels,” “Vampire Diaries” and “Supernatural.”

“Law & Order: Organized Crime”is executive produced by, Dick Wolf, John Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Christopher Meloni, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski

It’s produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Shiban is repped by CAA, Artists First and Hanson Jacobson.

Although the SAG-AFTRA strike is not yet resolved, the writers’ rooms for all of Dick Wolf’s shows re-opened following the end of the months-long writers’ strike on Sept. 27.