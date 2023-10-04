Writers have returned to work on the Dick Wolf-produced TV franchises “Law & Order,” “FBI” and “Chicago Fire,” Wolf Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

The WGA strike, which had lasted 148 days, ended on Sept. 24 after the guild came to a deal with the AMPTP regarding streaming residuals, AI protections and other key issues.

Meanwhile, showrunners have been shuffled across the Dick Wolf universe: “Chicago Fire” goes into Season 12 on NBC with lone showrunner Andrea Newman, who formerly ran the show along with Derek Haas. CBS’ “FBI International” has promoted Matt Olmstead from executive producer to showrunner for Season 3.

The Christopher Meloni-led “Law & Order: Organized Crime” has not yet named a new showrunner after the exit of Sean Jablonski in March. David Graziano, who returns as “SVU” showrunner for Season 25 of the Mariska Hargitay-starring series, had stepped in to oversee the final three episodes of the “OC” Season 3.

However, Rick Eid returns to lead “Law & Order” for Season 23. All six Wolf “Law & Order” and “Chicago” series were renewed by NBC in April.

Several other producers’ overall deals were suspended during the writers’ strike. But Wolf, who also produces unscripted series, was not. In April, a month before the strike, Wolf extended his deal with NBCUniversal through 2027.

Writers’ rooms have also re-opened for ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Abbott Elementary,” as well as CBS’ “NCIS,” according to Deadline.

Scribes for emergency responder procedural “9-1-1,” which moves from Fox to ABC for Season 7, are also back at work, as are writers for animated Fox series “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

Production on each show, is, however, dependent on the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Negotiators for the actors guild, which went on strike in July, met with AMPTP again on Wednesday.